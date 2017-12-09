Searching For Unicorns: An Evening with Flip Nicklin at the National Geographic Fine Arts Gallery in Wailea 

The presentation “Searching For Unicorns: An Evening with Flip Nicklin” will be at the National Geographic Fine Arts Gallery in Wailea on Friday, Dec. 15. Nicklin will talk story about his photographic journeys and unexpected discoveries. The event will showcase images from his 30-year career specializing in marine animal photography. All event proceeds will support the Whale Trust’s research and programs. Only 50 tickets are available. $150. 5pm. National Geographic Fine Arts Gallery, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-572-5700; Whaletrust.org/product/holiday-evening-flip-nicklin

Photo: Flip Nicklin