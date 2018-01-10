Maui Time

Schaefer Portrait Challenge Exhibition at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Schaefer Portrait Challenge Exhibition will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, March 18. This annual statewide juried exhibition will include a broad range of artistic styles and mediums, and accomplishments will be rewarded with two cash awards through the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Honored jurors include Charlie Cohan (Oahu), Linda Bennett (Kauai) and Jennifer Owen (Maui). Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC

