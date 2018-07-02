There’s a Sandcasting for Jewelry & Small Sculpture Workshop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Thursday, July 5th. Sandcasting is a useful and quick technique for creating jewelry and small sculptures. Unlike other casting methods, sandcasting often requires less than an hour from idea to completion. Attend this workshop to learn how you can sandcast for future designs art projects. $165+. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Hui No’eau
