Retrospective with Deybra Fair at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Retrospective with Deybra Fair will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, March 13th until Friday, May 8th. The Hui’s Retrospective Series is designed to acknowledge the contributions of individuals who have made a profound influence on local art. Deybra Fair will be the featured retrospective artist in honor of her contributions to Maui’s visual arts community. The opening reception is March 13 from 5-7pm.) Free. 5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

