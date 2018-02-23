Quick Draw Night at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Quick Draw Night will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Mar. 1. Here’s an opportunity for adults to take part in a creative art workshop with Schaefer International Gallery artists. Students will learn about portraits, and have a great night schmoozing, networking and making new artsy friends. Cost includes art materials and snacks. There’ll also be a no-host bar. Email to reserve your space. 21+. $20. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); [email protected]; 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo: Flickr/David Longo
