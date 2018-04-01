Pundy Yokouchi Memorial Golf Tournament at The Dunes at Maui Lani

The 30th annual Pundy Yokouchi Memorial Golf Tournament will happen at The Dunes at Maui Lani on Saturday, April 7th. This annual golf tournament isn’t only a dedication to the Yokouchi family, but also a fundraiser for Maui families, the arts, education and more. Enjoy food, prizes, a luncheon at Cafe o‘Lei and a chance to win $10,000 or a new car. $150 per person; $300 two-person team; $550 hole sponsorship. Registration is at 6am. 7am-2pm. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-243-4225; MauiArts.org/golf

Photo: Flickr/Catalin/Munteanu