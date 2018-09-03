Pop Hawaii Artist Premiere at Maui Kombucha

The “Pop Hawaii” Artist Premiere will be at Maui Kombucha on Friday, September 7th. The opening event will showcase multimedia graphic art that’s been created by Evan Adams. See his newest designs adorn Maui Kombucha’s walls, and experience a fresh depiction of pop art with Hawai‘i imagery. There’ll also be live music, vegan pupus, tasty kombucha on tap, and a raffle. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Kombucha, (810 Kokomo Road Suite 136, Ha‘iku); 808-575-5233; Mauikombucha.com
photo courtesy of Instagram/evvydesigns
Comments