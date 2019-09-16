There’s a Photographing Your Artwork Workshop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Thursday, September 19th and Friday, September 20th. Both classes will be taught by Aubrey Hord, a photographic craftswoman and certified professional photographer. She’ll demonstrate techniques and share tips that will help artists best capture their works for sharing with friends or in professional settings. 9am-noon (both days). Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Aubrey Hord

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events