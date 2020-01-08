Painting Flowers Simply and Beautifully at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The Painting Flowers Simply and Beautifully class will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Monday, January 13th. Taught by visiting artist Robert Regis Dvorak, this hands-on, all-day workshop will provide a sequence of easy exercises designed to give you the skills to paint flowers. The class will also cover layout, composition, color mixing, blending for light and shade, brush techniques, and more. $100/members, $124/non-members.10am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

