Paint The Town Together at Taverna in Kapalua

“Paint The Town Together” is happening at Taverna in Kapalua on Sunday, November 25th. The event is a celebration for the Maui Arts League and the upcoming Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational. The evening will feature amazing food, fine wine, artisan cocktails, an art sale, and a presentation called “Supporting Your Community Through the Arts.” There’ll also be live music with DJ Eliza. $125. 5:30pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com; Celebrateartonmaui.org
photo courtesy of Honu Media
