The Youth Art Exhibition will take place at the Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, Aug. 4 to Thursday, Aug. 24. The community can see the work of over 250 students from the Hui’s summer youth programs. This family-friendly event is a celebration of vibrant creativity unlocked by youth visual arts education. There’ll also be a chance to create hands-on art projects. Free. 4-6pm. Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
Photo: Kelly McHugh
Comments