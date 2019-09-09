Opening Reception for Malama Wao Akua at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The Opening Reception for Malama Wao Akua will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Friday, September 13th. In collaboration with the East Maui Watershed Partnership, the juried art exhibition features works that celebrate the native species of Maui Nui. Malama Wao Akua aims to raise awareness about native species protection and conservation. The Juror’s Walk Through is at 4pm, and the Reception is 5-8pm. Works will remain on display until Nov 8. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo credit Brian Berkowitz

