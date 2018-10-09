The Ola I Ka Pu Hala Weaving Conference will be at Kaanapali Beach Hotel from Wednesday, October 17th until Saturday, October 20th. This inaugural Maui event is a complete dedication to Hawaiian weaving. Led by master weaver Pohaku Kaho‘ohanohano, and Hawaiian cultural resource specialist Gayle Miyaguchi, master weavers from all over Hawai‘i will share their expertise during this 4-day cultural event. There’ll also be a craft fair, displays, presentations, and a silent auction open to the public. Go online for more info. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauiweavingconference.com

photo courtesy of Kbhmaui.com/hawaii-culture/weaving