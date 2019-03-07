Attend a Night of Art, Culture & Chocolate at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Wednesday, March 13th. The evening will feature an exciting display of works with Maui artist Dale Zarrella. Zarrella is a sculptor known for his use of rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. There’ll be a presentation about his art and the myths and legends that inspire his works, and a reception where you can savor some signature chocolate creations. Free. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; fairmont.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Dale Zarrella

