See Native American Inspired Basketry at Maui Hands in Makawao on Friday, March 29th. Kimberlie Jean Crawford is a local Maui artist of Cherokee heritage with family ties to the Miwuk tribe. Her art is a customized version of the art of coil ponderosa pine needle basketry. They have gorgeous symmetry, and are a rare fusion of both Native American and Hawaiian basket weaving. Free. 3pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; mauihands.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Hands

