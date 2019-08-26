Na Akua Akea Exhibition at Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House

The Na Akua Akea Exhibition will be at Hale Ho‘ike‘ike until Saturday, December 28th. The exhibition is a culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui-based practitioners. With their collective past of ancestral memories and artistic skills, they’ve recreated ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; mauimuseum.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ke Kumu Hawaii
