Multimedia for the New Year at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

Check out the Multimedia for the New Year event at ProArts Playhouse on Saturday, Jan. 6. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, the evening will be full of artistic and music exploration. First, Emmy-winning filmmaker Tom Vendetti will showcase his new 3D movie Exotic Cambodia. There’ll also be 3D film presentations by Gary Greenberg and Peter Swanzy, and live performances with Paul Marchetti, John Zangrando, Danny M, Lisa Buell and Francis Kane. Free. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Ebbandflowarts.org
Photo of Tom Vendetti courtesy of Robert Pollock
