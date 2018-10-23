There’s a Metal Stamping Jewelry Class at Sabado Studios in Wailuku on Saturday, October 27th. The class will be 100 percent focused on learning how to stamp metal in jewelry making. Students will learn the basics of stamping metal so that they can personalize their jewelry craft. They will discuss tools and materials needed, have a brief instruction session, and get to make art. Every student will leave this workshop with two hand-stamped aluminum cuff bracelets. All materials are included. $40. 3:00pm. Sabado Studios, (1980 Main St, #1, Wailuku); sabadostudios.net

photo courtesy of Flickr/Erin Page