Maui’s 18th Annual Art of Aloha at The Shops at Wailea

Maui’s 18th Annual Art of Aloha will happen at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, February 26th. Celebrate art on Maui and view a collection of works created by Alex Bernstein, Dario Campanile, Robert Lyn Nelson, Andrea Razzauti, Michael Talbot, Steve Turnbull, Lori Wylie, and Caroline Zimmermann. There’ll also be refreshments and light pupus served. Free. 11am-3pm. Lahaina Galleries at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); lahainagalleries.com

photo courtesy of Jenerate PR, Artist: Alex Bernstein

