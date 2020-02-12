Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational at Royal Lahaina Resort

The Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational will be at Royal Lahaina Resort on Saturday, February 15th. For their 15th annual event, art lovers and the community are invited to view over 200 original plein air paintings. It’s the largest plein air invitational in Hawai‘i and will feature works created by artists from Hawai‘i, the Continental US, Australia, and beyond. Plein art paintings are created in nature – attendees will surely enjoy paintings that capture elements like beaches and ocean scenes, majestic mountains, verdant valleys, historical buildings, and more. Go online for more information and a schedule of events. 9am. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-3611; mauiartsleague.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Plein Air Painters of Maui-PAPOM

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments