Maui Open Studios’ Opening Celebration will be at UHMC on Saturday, February 2nd. Taking place at the Pa’ina Culinary Arts Center, here’s your chance to view all of the participating artists before their February open studios weekend events. Pick up the MOS guidebook, enjoy food, wine, and live music, and meet the artists. Free. 5pm-8pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); mauiopenstudios.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Open Studios