The 2018 Maui Open Studios opening celebration and preview exhibition will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3. It allows art lovers to mingle with artists while enjoying refreshments, food and live music. Be sure to pick up the Maui Open Studios Guidebook, which includes an artist directory, maps and schedules for tours of the artists’ studios that will happen Feb. 10-25. Free. 5pm. Paina Culinary Arts Center, UH Maui College (310 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauiopenstudios.com
Photo courtesy Maui Open Studios
