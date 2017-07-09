Maui Mermaid Extravaganza at Shops at Wailea

The Maui Mermaid Extravaganza will take place at the Shops at Wailea this Saturday, July 15. The Shops will be transformed into a mermaid underwater paradise with costume contests, a mermaid photo booth, live music, mermaid art and a mermaid cake made by pastry chef Teresa Shurilla. The main event will be a mermaid fashion show created by TV star and award-winning body artist Rachel DeBoer. The event has been created by artist Hermine Harman and is hosted by the Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie. Register in advance. Free. 5:30pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-495-4161; Mauimermaid.eventbrite.com

Image of Hermine Harman work courtesy Xinia Productions