Check out the Martin & MacArthur Gallery Grand Opening Celebration at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, November 20th. Welcome Hawai‘i’s heritage brand to Maui’s gallery scene with artist meet-and-greets, refreshments, a raffle for handcrafted gifts, and a live performance by Del Beazley. Artists include Ed Lane, Taryn Allessandro, twin brothers Marcello and Allesio Bugagier, Gabriel Burchman, and Evan Schauss. Free. 7pm. Martin & MacArthur Gallery at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); martinandmacarthur.com
photo courtesy of Leah Ponichtera
