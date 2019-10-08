MAMO at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

MAMO will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, October 12th, MAMO is a component of the Maoli Arts Movement. It’s an annual wearable art show that celebrates Hawaiian culture through fashion, fabric, and cultural motifs. This year’s designers include Ari South, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Maile Andrade, Kawika Lum, Marques Marzan, Micah Kamohoali‘i, Meilin Vitale, and Anna Kahalekulu. $35, $45, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
