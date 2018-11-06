Malama Wao Akua Closing Celebration at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Plants and Crafts: Malama Wao Akua’s Closing Celebration will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Saturday, November 10th. Presented with the East Maui Watershed Partnership, this family-friendly community event is a final chance to see artwork from the Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) exhibition. This celebration includes made-on-Maui craft vendors, a native plant sale, keiki activities, yummy food, educational booths, and so much more. Free. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
photo credit Brian Berkowitz
