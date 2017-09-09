Malama Wao Akua A Native Species Exhibit at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center 

The Malama Wao Akua: A Native Species Exhibit will be at the Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, Sept. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 7. The title of the show translates to “Caring for the Realms of the Gods,” and is a dedication to the native species of Maui Nui. In collaboration with the East Maui Watershed, artists explored the watersheds for artistic inspiration for this juried exhibition. The opening reception on Friday is from 5-8pm. Free. Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

Photo courtesy Hui No`eau