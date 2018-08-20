Lufi Lutero at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

Lufi Lutero will be at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center on Saturday, August 25th. From Makaha Valley on the Island of O‘ahu, Lutero is a kupa‘aina, kanaka maoli weaver, and jewelry designer. First, there’ll be a talk story session and demo (11am) where she’ll share examples of her work and discuss Native Hawaiian arts. Then, there’ll be a Lauhala Bracelet Workshop (1pm). Talk story is free, workshop is $25 + $25 supply fee. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Hui No‘eau
