Living Wreath Making Workshop at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

The Living Wreath Making Workshop will happen at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, December 1st. The public is invited to learn how to make a living wreath from Native Hawaiian plants. Here’s a super special holiday event hosted by MNBG’s Executive Director Tamara Sherrill and the ‘ohana. $25/members; $50/non-members. Call 249-2798 or email [email protected] for reservations. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Nui Botanical Gardens
