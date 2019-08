There’s a Lei Po’o Workshop at Sip Me in Kahului on Saturday, August 10th. Hosted by Sage Family Wellness, all attendees will have an opportunity to create their own lei po’o. The class will be led by Cheka of Kahihae Floral. There’ll also be mini acupuncture, massage, and photo sessions. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $100. 4pm. Sip Me, (7 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); sipmemaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Waikoloa Aloha

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events