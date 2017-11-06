Lahaina Arts Association’s Annual Silent Auction at Banyan Tree Park Lahaina

Lahaina Arts Association’s Annual Silent Auction will be at Banyan Tree Park in Lahaina on Sunday, Nov. 12. Their legendary silent auction will offer and opportunity to bid on gift certificates, Maui-made products, local activities and local art. The event will also feature live music, educational art activities and opportunities to visit the historic Old Lahaina Courthouse and see an LAA children’s art exhibit at the Old Jail Gallery. All funds raised will go directly to LAA’s children’s art education programs. Free. 10am. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina)

Photo courtesy Facebook/Lahaina Arts Association