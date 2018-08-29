Kirk Boes Exhibition at Lahaina Arts Society

The Kirk Boes Exhibition will be at Lahaina Arts Society from Tuesday, September 4th until Tuesday, October 2nd. Boes is the author of a love story titled An American Dog in Paris. His original art from the book will be display at the gallery, along with more representational works that depict scenes of Lahaina. A meet-and-greet reception with Boes will take place on 9/20. Free. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

photo courtesy of Ellen Levinsky