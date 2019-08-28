Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference at Kaanapali Beach Hotel

The Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference is happening at Kaanapali Beach Hotel on Wednesday, September 4th. During the conference, over 150 students will learn traditional Hawaiian weaving techniques including hala, ʻieʻie, koko puʻupuʻu, and ‘upena. Taught by 20 Native Hawaiian practitioners, the event is a celebration of ancestral tradition and art. Go online for more information and a schedule of events. $289. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; kbhmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/KBH
