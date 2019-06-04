There’s a Kapa Making Workshop at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, June 8th. It will be a hands-on workshop where students learn special techniques about cultivating wauke plants, harvesting and processing its fiber, proper design and tool use, and traditional Hawaiian practices to make kapa cloth. The class will be taught by Lisa Schattenburg-Raymond and Lei Ishikawa. Go online to make reservations, and class materials are included with the workshop fee. $100+. 9am-3pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808 249-2798; mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

