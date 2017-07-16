Kaluanui Centennial Festival and Family Day at Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center

The Kaluanui Centennial Festival and Family Day takes place at the Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center this Saturday, July 22. Keiki activities include an aeros-based scavenger hunt and kapa flag making with Dalani Tanahy of Kapa Hawaii. In addition, see glassblowing, printmaking, jewelry, live art, entertainment with Maui Taiko and Halau Hula Wehena O Ke Ao, food vendors and more. Free. 10am. Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
Photo courtesy of Hui No`eau
