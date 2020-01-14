There’s an Intaglio Workshop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, January 17th until Sunday, January 19th. The three-day workshop will be taught by Bo and Tia Brady, and students will learn the entire process of the Intaglio Method. Step-by-step, attendees will learn how to bevel, de-grease, polish, and etch copper plates. At the culmination of the workshop, students will leave with hands-on education, a 6-inch square copper plate, and multiple prints of their own art. Go online for class fees and registration information. 10am-4pm each day. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Women’s Studio Workshop

