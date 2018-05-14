In and Around McMurdo Station, Antarctica at Makawao Union Church 

The “In and Around McMurdo Station, Antarctica” photography show will be at Makawao Union Church on Saturday, May 19. For more than 54 months, Maui local Mark O’Shea has been working at the McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The station is a National Science Foundation and United States research center on the south tip of Ross Island. Learn more about his journey through the seasons and the operations of this research center. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

photo courtesy of Mark O’Shea