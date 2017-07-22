Images of Land and Sea Art Show at Village Galleries in Lahaina

The Images of Land and Sea Art Show will be at Village Galleries in Lahaina from Friday, July 28 until Thursday, Aug. 17. The exhibition will feature beautiful works by the late Vern Tremewen, Ian Tremewen and Lorraine Abernathy. Ian and Lorraine will also do live painting demonstrations every Friday night during the exhibition. Free. 6-9pm. Village Galleries Lahaina, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com

Image of work by artist Lorraine Abernathy courtesy of Facebook/Village Galleries Maui