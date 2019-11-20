Hui Holidays at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center 

Hui Holidays is happening everyday at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center until Tuesday, December 24th. It’s one of the most magical holiday shopping venues on island, and all are invited to find unique gifts for friends and family. Shop for one-of-a-kind handmade items like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand-blown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and so much more. 9am-6pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

