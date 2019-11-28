Check out Hui Holidays at First Night on Wednesday, December 4th. Hui Holidays is the one-stop-shop for locally made art gifts on Maui. Visit the Hui, do your shopping in style, meet the artists, and enjoy live music, pupus, libations, and more. There’ll be a special pop-up shop with local vendors, and make sure to check out artist Taylor Binda’s handmade paper dress (an annual tradition at Hui Holidays). Here’s an Upcountry Maui holiday event that you definitely don’t want to miss! Tickets are available online. 21+. $35. 5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Taylor Binda

