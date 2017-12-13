Holiday Keiki Crafts with Chelsea Toia-Vaas at Wailuku Public Library

Enjoy Holiday Keiki Crafts with Chelsea Toia-Vaas at the Wailuku Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Toia-Vaas is a local artist and teacher. Her holiday art program will travel to the Wailuku Library and is open to keiki in grades three and up. The class will upcycle old magazines and books to create paper Christmas trees and handmade holiday cards. All materials will be provided. This event is sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 2:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

Photo: Flickr/ Vandenn