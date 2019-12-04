There’s a Holiday Art Sale at Tree House Gallery in Haiku on Saturday, December 7th. Here’s an awesome opportunity to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and meet local Maui artists. There’ll also be snacks, live music, tea pouring, and live painting. Featured artists include Charles-Antoine Vallieres, Serena Shipp, Sheila Walker, Parker’s Paintings, Prem Sarit Rose, Melissa Bruck, Geoffrey T Moore, Christina Martin, Joshua Bear, Seth McMahon, and Podge Elvenstar. Free. 2-10pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd. #24, Ha‘iku); reehouseartstudios.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Treehouse Art Studios Maui

