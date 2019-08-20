There’s a Hawai‘i Pine Needle Baskets Workshop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Friday, August 23rd. This is an introductory class available to all students. In the workshop, attendees will learn how to identify and harvest pine needles, how to clean and dry them, and how to create a pine needle basket. Go online to register. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

