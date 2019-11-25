There’s a Haleakala Museum Archives Art Display at Haleakala National Park from Thursday, November 28th until Monday, December 2nd. Located in the Visitors Center, this special display will feature art, photography, and historical relics. There’ll also be works on display by Natalie Westbrook (Sliding Sands), Paul Rockwood (The Demigod Maui, Snaring the Rays of the Sun), and more works by Bruce McGrew. There’ll also be art supplies available so that you can create your own pieces. Share your artwork by tagging @HaleakalaNPS on IG and Haleakala National Park on FB with #HaleakalaArt. Free. 8am-4pm. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); https://www.nps.gov

photo courtesy of Facebook/Haleakala National Park

