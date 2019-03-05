Check out ‘Grunge: The Rise of a Generation’ at Morrison Hotel Gallery from Friday, March 8th until Sunday, March 31st. In honor of what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday, all three Morrison Hotel Galleries (Maui, New York, and Los Angeles) will be holding a special photography exhibit. The show celebrates grunge fashion, music, and photography with homages to Nirvana, Soungarden, Pearl Jam, and more. Free. 11am-10pm daily. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; morrisonhotelgallery.com

photo courtesy of The Press House

