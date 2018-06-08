Grafica: Auwahi Show with Mazatl at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center

Grafica: Auwahi with Mazatl will be at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center until June 15th. Hailing from Mexico City, Mazatl is the Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence. He’s a talented graphic artist and is at the Hui for a five-week residency. See him in the History Room and the Print Studio as he creates work inspired by his experiences at Auwahi. There’ll also be a celebration evening on June 30th. Go online for more info. Free. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mazatl