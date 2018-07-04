Glass on Metal: Introduction to Enameling Workshop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The Glass on Metal: Introduction to Enameling Workshop will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Wednesday, July 11th and Thursday, July 12th. The two-day workshop will teach students basic enameling techniques, preparations and firing methods for color quality and clarity. On day two, attendees will incorporate enamels into a finished piece of jewelry. $165+. 9am-4pm (both days). Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Hui No’eau
