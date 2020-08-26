Friday Night is Art Night returns to Lahaina

Lynn Shue, owner of Village Gallery, welcomes everyone to Art Night.

The popular Friday Night is Art Night event returns to Lahaina on September 4th, with updated protections including social distancing and facemasks. Galleries will be participating from 5-8pm, with limited capacity based on social distancing.

The current list of participating galleries is listed below:

Kingwell Island Art – 834 Front St. #103

Lahaina Arts Society – Old Lahaina Courthouse at Banyan Tree Park

Lahaina Print Sellers – 764 Front Street

Martin Lawrence Galleries – 790 Front Street

Peter Lik Gallery – 712 Front Street

Sargent’s Fine Art – 802 Front Street

Village Gallery – Front and Dickenson Streets

Village Gallery Gifts – Corner of Front and Dickenson Streets

The galleries are excited to welcome the community back to town, and they aren’t the only ones! The Baldwin Home Museum will be offering Candle Lit Tours for $5 (children under 12 free) as well as a free Pioneer Mill era sports exhibit on the front lawn. A silent auction for an original Curtis Cost watercolor in a koa frame will be held at the Baldwin Home lawn. All proceeds will benefit Art Night and other town revitalization efforts.

Be sure to also visit the other stores and grab a bite to eat at one of the open restaurants in town. Visit www.LahainaRestoration.org for a list of additional shops and restaurants business hours.

Masks are required inside galleries, hand sanitizer will be available on site and social distancing will be enforced. Please be conscious of the safety and comfort of yourself and others when attending.

Contact events@lahainarestoration.org for more information.

Image courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation

