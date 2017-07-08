Fresh Squeezed Friday with Spike at Down the Hatch in Lahaina

Fresh Squeezed Friday with Spike will happen at Down the Hatch in Lahaina this Friday, July 14. Spike, of Spike’s Westside Ink, will have one of his art pieces on silent auction to benefit Lahaina Arts Association’s Youth Outreach Program. And since it’s Fresh Squeezed Friday, you can enjoy creative mixology with house mixologists Adam Rio and Bree Richardson. Down The Hatch will also be home to the official Art Walk Afterparty, so make sure to stay to party with DJ Gary O’Neal. 5pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Photo of Adam Rio: Sean M. Hower