There’s a Freestyle Ikebana Class at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Wednesday, August 14th. The class will be taught by Larry Tonogan, and students will be guided on the basics of ikebana, the Japanese style of arranging flowers in a shallow dish. Students will practice with a variety of plants and flowers, and explore color, texture, and proportion. Register online. $35-$42. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events